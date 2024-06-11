Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.48 and last traded at C$23.48. Approximately 1,217,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,822,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.