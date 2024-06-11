Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.66 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.78). 79,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 125,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The firm has a market cap of £119.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.14.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

