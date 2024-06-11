Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 136.66 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.78). 79,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 125,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.84).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGH
Knights Group Price Performance
Knights Group Company Profile
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Knights Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.