Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.39%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

