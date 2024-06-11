Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hibbett in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.25. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $87.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.47.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

