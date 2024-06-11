Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

NYSE:ETN opened at $323.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton has a 12-month low of $185.55 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

