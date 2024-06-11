Zacks Research Weighs in on ProAssurance Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $685.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 25.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 110,562 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

