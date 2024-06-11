Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,346,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $458,106 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,749,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,430,000 after buying an additional 212,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

