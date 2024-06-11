Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Lithium Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on shares of American Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

American Lithium Trading Down 2.2 %

LI opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.36. American Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew William Bowering acquired 150,000 shares of American Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,500.00. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

