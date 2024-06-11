Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

CMC stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.