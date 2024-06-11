Dollar Tree, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

