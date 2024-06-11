FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Nayax Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Nayax alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Nayax Stock Performance

NASDAQ NYAX opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $773.44 million, a PE ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Nayax has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.93 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the first quarter valued at $9,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.