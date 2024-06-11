Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Integer Holdings Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Integer in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

ITGR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $118.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after buying an additional 97,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.