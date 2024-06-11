American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for American Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Lithium’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ AMLI opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. American Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Lithium by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 161,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Lithium by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Lithium by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,556,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 891,959 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

