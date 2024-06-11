FY2025 EPS Estimates for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Raised by Analyst

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.36 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

