William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $374.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.75, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $384.98.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

