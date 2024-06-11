Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Decreased by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.44.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.