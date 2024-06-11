Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $318.26 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $293.03 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.