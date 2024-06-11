Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sprinklr in a report issued on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

NYSE CXM opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

