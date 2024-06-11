Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Reduced by Sidoti Csr

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BlackSky Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKSY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of BKSY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. BlackSky Technology has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

