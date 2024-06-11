Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $117.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $121.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

