Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.50 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,384. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,085 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

