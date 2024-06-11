Sidoti Csr Comments on Hawkins, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $87.53 on Monday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

