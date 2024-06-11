Sidoti Csr Comments on Hawkins, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hawkins in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hawkins’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $87.53 on Monday. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $31,504,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

