Deere & Company to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $25.73 per share.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $368.30 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.