Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. Lowered by Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.
LiveOne Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.61. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
