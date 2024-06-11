Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. Lowered by Litchfield Hills Research (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $165.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.61. LiveOne has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveOne

LiveOne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.