Financial Comparison: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) vs. Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) and Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huron Consulting Group and Roma Green Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $130.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.27%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Roma Green Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 4.67% 19.21% 7.96% Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Roma Green Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Roma Green Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $1.40 billion 1.25 $62.48 million $3.47 28.06 Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roma Green Finance.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Roma Green Finance on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers. The Education segment provides digital solutions, spanning technology, and analytic-related services; Huron Research product suite, a software suite designed to facilitate and enhance research administration service delivery and compliance; research-focused consulting and managed services; strategy and operations consulting services for public and private colleges and universities, research institutes, and other education-related organizations. The Commercial segment delivers digital services and software products, and financial advisory services to financial, energy and utilities, professional and business services, life science, consumer products, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as public sector and nonprofit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

