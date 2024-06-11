Head-To-Head Contrast: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) vs. Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Maquia Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A SolarWinds $758.74 million 2.58 -$9.11 million $0.07 166.57

Analyst Recommendations

Maquia Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SolarWinds.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maquia Capital Acquisition and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 0 5 0 0 2.00

SolarWinds has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.35%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 78.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -5.09% SolarWinds 1.58% 6.47% 2.78%

Summary

SolarWinds beats Maquia Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases. The company also provides automated network configuration, log and event management, security information and event management, access rights management, identity monitoring, server configuration monitoring and patching, and secure gateway and file transfer products; a suite of application performance management software that enables visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and digital experiences; and service management software that offers ITIL-compliant service desk solutions for various companies. In addition, it offers a suite of database performance management software that monitors, analyzes, diagnoses, and optimizes database performance and operations for the Microsoft data platform, as well as other database management system platforms; traditional, open-source, and cloud-native databases hosted on-premises, in the cloud, and hybrid models. It markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps, SecOps, and service desk professionals. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

