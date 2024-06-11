Analysts Set Expectations for PodcastOne, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODC)

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PodcastOne in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PodcastOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for PodcastOne’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on PodcastOne in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. PodcastOne has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of PodcastOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PodcastOne news, Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $53,640.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,640.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 68,839 shares of company stock valued at $130,021.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

