Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$49.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$52.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.