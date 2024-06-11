Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) versus Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Financial Contrast

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imunon and Wave Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Imunon alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 21.62 -$19.51 million ($2.02) -0.57 Wave Life Sciences $113.31 million 6.38 -$57.51 million ($0.52) -11.35

Imunon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences. Wave Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imunon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

4.5% of Imunon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Imunon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Imunon has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Imunon and Wave Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wave Life Sciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Imunon presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 943.48%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Imunon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Imunon is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon N/A -122.68% -84.15% Wave Life Sciences -54.61% N/A -26.24%

About Imunon

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma. In addition, the company develops non-viral DNA technology across four modalities, such as TheraPlas for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors; PlaCCine for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response; FixPlas for the application of Imunon's DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines; and IndiPlas, which is in the discovery phase for the development of personalized cancer vaccines or neoepitope cancer vaccines. Imunon, Inc. was formerly known as Celsion Corporation and changed its name to Imunon, Inc. in September 2022. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. It is developing WVE-006, a RNA editing oligonucleotide for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; siRNA clinical candidate for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders; WVE-N531, a exon skipping oligonucleotide for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy; and WVE-003, an antisense silencing oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for disorders of the Central Nervous System; and Asuragen, Inc. for the development and potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for investigational allele-selective therapeutic programs targeting HD. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.