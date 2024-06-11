Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Trading Up 4.9 %
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 73,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,686,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,818,000 after buying an additional 100,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.