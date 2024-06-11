Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.