Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

