Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

