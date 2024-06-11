CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $3,948,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $234,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 324,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $3,948,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,128,274 shares of company stock valued at $702,377,159 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

CCCS opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.