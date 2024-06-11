Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,249.69%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.