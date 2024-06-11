Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $255.62 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.34 and a 200 day moving average of $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

