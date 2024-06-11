Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORA. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

