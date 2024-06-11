Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 139,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,224,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Replimune Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 517.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,282,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,420,000 after buying an additional 242,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Replimune Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 261,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 52,633 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Trading Up 13.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.