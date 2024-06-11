Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 10,610,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 11,304,833 shares.The stock last traded at $4.91 and had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Geron by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 305,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,734,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth $5,054,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

