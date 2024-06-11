Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.33. 685,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,660,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.