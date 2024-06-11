General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 0.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $209.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $163.90 and last traded at $163.19. 844,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,360,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.