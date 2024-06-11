GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8% After Earnings Miss

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 40,286,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,943,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,606,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 289,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GameStop by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,932,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after buying an additional 40,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,479,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.54 and a beta of -0.28.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

