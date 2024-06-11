KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $750.00 to $875.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $794.50 and last traded at $792.88, with a volume of 276988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $768.97.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

Insider Transactions at KLA

Institutional Trading of KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KLA by 136.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178,474 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 399.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KLA by 83.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

