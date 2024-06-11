TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.46, with a volume of 786015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.18.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $6,866,240.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

