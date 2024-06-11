RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RFIL. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

