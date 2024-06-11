Blackline Safety (BLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.98 million.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.
