RH (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. RH has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect RH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RH opened at $273.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

