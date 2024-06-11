High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on HITI. TheStreet upgraded shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

