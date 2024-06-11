Adobe (ADBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $4.39 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q2 guidance at $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 4.350-4.400 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $459.94 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

