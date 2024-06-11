LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

